Boots on the Ground: Ozarks charities make the trek to tornado-devastated Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of tornadoes in the South and Midwest killed at least 32 people. One of the hardest hit areas is in Arkansas.

Charities right here in the Ozarks mobilized to help those worst affected. The American Red Cross and Springfield-based Convoy of Hope have put boots on the ground in Wynne, Arkansas.

“Right now, we’ve started damage assessment, which is taking a look within the path of the tornado at which damages are destroyed, majorly impacted,” said Austin Arnold, a disaster program specialist with the Red Cross. “And that kind of gives everyone, all the agencies working here to provide relief, a sense of where the most need is and how big of an area we’re looking at.”

Convoy of Hope sent their team down on the night of Friday, March 31.

“As the storms move east, Convoy teams stand ready to respond to the areas where we are most needed,” said Ethan Forhetz with Convoy of Hope.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital of Little Rock. The high winds collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois.

If you want to donate to Convoy of Hope’s disaster relief program, check out this link.

To donate to the American Red Cross’s disaster relief, check out this link.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.