Buddy Check 3: A new partnership to care for our caregivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks is partnering with another local organization to help family, and friends take care of our breast cancer patients.

We’re talking about caregivers getting their loved ones through doctors’ appointments, surgeries, treatments, and side effects. BCFO is joining forces with the Lost and Found Grief Center to support those closest to us.

The Lost and Found Grief Center has been a lifeline for people here in the Ozarks for over 20 years. Kids, teenagers, and parents come here for help to get through the grief of losing a loved one.

“One little girl said, can I start tonight, I’m so excited to meet people who are just like me,” said program coordinator Gen Nelson.

But three years ago, Lost and Found reached out to a whole new group of people grieving in a whole different way...they are the caregivers among us. Gen Nelson said, “what we found is that caregivers really need more support before their loved one is terminal or if their love one will ever be terminal.”

Dr. Joan Test, a retired Missouri State professor, knows firsthand the need for that moral support. Her husband is battling stage 4 lung cancer. Her job now is to take of him.

“It’s hard, very hard. It’s gone on for four years now,” said Dr. Test. “There’s been times when I just thought I couldn’t go on with it, where I was like, this is too hard.”

Looking back, life used to be close to picture-perfect for Joan and her husband. They met while she was studying in Sweden, married, and had a son there before moving back to the U-S. Both with doctorates, they moved when and where they wanted.

“My husband decided to do organic farming instead of biochemistry,” said Dr. Test.

They’ve had 37 years of memories and plans to make many more in retirement until her husband was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“I kept making all these plans of what I’m going to do when he’s gone,” said Dr. Test. “But now I stopped doing that because I don’t really want to look forward to it...getting closer, I guess, but yeah, there’s grieving.”

Joan was among the first to find a way through that grief three years ago at Lost and Found.

“We do a lot of talking, brainstorming,” said Lost and Found Program Coordinator Sarah Brown. “What are some ways we can just make this a little easier tomorrow or next week?”

Sarah leads the caregiver’s support group here. She says the power of group is that people come together and know they can share their experiences. It’s a place that’s non-judgmental, and they get to know that other people “get it” in a way no one else does.

Lost and Found’s partnership with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks specifically invites loved ones caring for breast cancer patients. Lost and Found’s Gen Nelson says, “We get to link arm in arm with BCFO to provide support that we already provide.”

For caregivers like Joan, finding that support when there seems to be no end to the grief can be life-changing. Joan says, “It gives you a community of people going through the same thing you are and just makes a world of difference because you can feel so alone.”

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks will refer its clients’ caregivers to Lost and Found. Later this month, on April 27, there will be an open house for those caregivers to learn more about this specific support group that meets twice a month. The open house will be at Burrell’s Main campus in Building B. As we’ve reported, Burrell Behavioral Health is also a partner with BCFO, providing a support group for breast cancer patients as they navigate their journey. For more information, click on this link https://www.facebook.com/BreastCancerFoundationoftheOzarks to watch for updates on the open house for the caregivers’ support group.

