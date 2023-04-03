Driver runs red light, causing another vehicle to flip in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say no one was seriously hurt after a driver ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle in Springfield.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 p.m., at Chestnut and Main. Officials with the Springfield Police Department say the driver of a red Kia Soul was eastbound on Chestnut street, and ran a red light at Main Avenue. The vehicle hit a black SUV that was driving southbound on Main, causing it to flip onto its top.

Police say one person from the Kia Soul, and three people from the black SUV, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

