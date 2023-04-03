Driver of tractor dies in crash near Clinton, Mo.

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Clinton, Mo., woman died Sunday afternoon after the tractor she was driving was involved in a car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Colleen Wisner, 33, was driving an International Harvester tractor on Missouri Highway 7 north of NW 1401 Road in Henry County. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe crested a hill and struck the tractor. The crash overturned the tractor, ejecting Wisner.

Wisner died from her injuries at an area hospital. The driver or the Tahoe suffered moderate injuries.

