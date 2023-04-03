Driver of tractor dies in crash near Clinton, Mo.

(WECT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Clinton, Mo., woman died Sunday afternoon after the tractor she was driving was involved in a car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Colleen Wisner, 33, was driving an International Harvester tractor on Missouri Highway 7 north of NW 1401 Road in Henry County. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe crested a hill and struck the tractor. The crash overturned the tractor, ejecting Wisner.

Wisner died from her injuries at an area hospital. The driver or the Tahoe suffered moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sanders memorial at Mansfield Fire Department
Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer
Deverin King headshot
Coaches react to death of 18-year-old Evangel athlete Deverin King
Polk County man dies in head-on crash in Greene County Saturday night.
Pleasant Hope man killed in head-on crash near Springfield
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

O-Zone: College of the Ozarks 85, Baptist Bible College 73
College of the Ozarks returns to NAIA for athletics
Scattered severe storms are possible with hail, high wind, and a tornado threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring warmth could bring storms Tuesday
Spring warmth could bring storms
Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer