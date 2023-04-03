ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Nixa police searching for missing man

Michael Schoen
Michael Schoen(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to Nixa police, 53-year-old Michael Schoen left the Promis Care Center located at 1111 Care Ave. in Nixa around 10:45 a.m.

Staff at the Promis Care Center say Schoen had left the facility walking northbound on foot but has not returned. He was last seen wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket, jeans, and a blue hoody.

He is considered endangered due to a medical diagnosis.

If you have any information regarding his possible location, please call the Nixa police department at 417-725-2510 immediately.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish
The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a...
Mansfield firefighter killed, officer injured by a drunk driver
Deverin King headshot
Coaches react to death of 18-year-old Evangel athlete Deverin King
Police tape generic
Burglary suspect killed in Morgan County, Mo. officer-involved shooting
Warming trend continues while we watch Tuesday closely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before an Alert Day Tuesday

Latest News

Justin Sanders memorial at Mansfield Fire Department
Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old
Warming trend continues while we watch Tuesday closely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before an Alert Day Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday lined up before our First Alert Day Tuesday