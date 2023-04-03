ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Nixa police searching for missing man

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to Nixa police, 53-year-old Michael Schoen left the Promis Care Center located at 1111 Care Ave. in Nixa around 10:45 a.m.

Staff at the Promis Care Center say Schoen had left the facility walking northbound on foot but has not returned. He was last seen wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket, jeans, and a blue hoody.

He is considered endangered due to a medical diagnosis.

If you have any information regarding his possible location, please call the Nixa police department at 417-725-2510 immediately.

