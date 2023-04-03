FEMA explains how they are helping Wynne tornado victims

By Diana Davis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - FEMA spoke to Region 8 News about how President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the devastating storms impacting Arkansas.

FEMA has people on the ground in Region 8 assessing damage and offering assistance to those affected by the tornado that hit Wynne last Friday.

To see if you are eligible for the aid you must apply.

“They’re going to be looking for disaster survivor assistance teams,” Sherman Gillums, Jr. with the FEMA Office of Disability, Integration and Coordination said.

They’re canvassing the neighborhood to find them.

Clip boards and FEMA gear in their hands walking around to meet people where they are.

Two other ways to get help from FEMA.

Go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

Small businesses, families, anyone affected by the tornado needs to contact FEMA right away to get assistance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sanders memorial at Mansfield Fire Department
Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer
Deverin King headshot
Coaches react to death of 18-year-old Evangel athlete Deverin King
All modes of severe weather are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night
Polk County man dies in head-on crash in Greene County Saturday night.
Pleasant Hope man killed in head-on crash near Springfield
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

David Jerome became close friends with the Virdons after becoming their associate pastor in 2019.
Ozarks Life: Local author releases book on Bill Virdon
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Stop by TNT Quick Shop for your lake necessities
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Have some family fun this summer at Pomme de Terre Resort
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Dino’s recipe for ‘chocoroons’
KY3
The Place: Sight & Sound Theater’s new ‘Queen Esther’ now open in Branson!