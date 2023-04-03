FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before an Alert Day Tuesday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After a cold start in the 30s this morning, we had a quite a warm Palm Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Thanks to more sunshine through the day and a south wind in place, we saw highs back in the middle 70s in many spots across the Ozarks. Looking ahead, the surface map has high pressure over the Tennessee Valley keeping our south wind in place for the next few days. While the front to our northwest doesn’t come into play until Tuesday, we do have an upper-level wave coming out of the Plains. That will work overhead through the night.

Frontal system won't come into play until Tuesday (KY3)

Upper-level setup staying active (KY3)

For a good portion of the Ozarks, this wave will bring periods of partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening and into the overnight. While the better chances for rain and thunderstorms will stay to our south across central and southern Arkansas, the wave could pull in just enough lift and moisture to allow for a few isolated showers north of Springfield late tonight.

Few isolated showers tonight (KY3)

Even with some clouds in place tonight, the south wind will remain between 7 and 15 mph across the area. Instead of that resulting in lows back in the 30s like we saw this morning, we’ll only drop back into the lower to middle 50s for our Monday morning.

Chilly for Monday morning (KY3)

For the day ahead, our south wind will be sustained between 10 and 20 mph with gusts potentially up to 30 mph at times. With that and partly sunny skies by morning turning mostly sunny for the rest of the day, we’ll see highs trend warmer. A lot of us will see highs around 80° or into the lower 80s for Monday afternoon.

South breeze sticks around Monday (KY3)

Trending warmer for Monday (KY3)

Tuesday looks warm as well with a stronger south wind wanting to come in for the morning and afternoon. With a south wind between 20 and 30 mph, that will take us from morning lows in the middle 60s to highs back near 80° for Tuesday afternoon.

South wind stays in place for Tuesday (KY3)

Staying warm again Tuesday (KY3)

With the south wind keeping the warmth in place for Tuesday, it will also bring instability and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. With those ingredients trying to come together with our next front at the surface and strong upper-level low from the Pacific Northwest, it still leaves Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day with a level 2 to 3 risk for severe weather.

Strong to severe storms possible (ky3)

Tuesday will start dry in the morning with partly sunny skies gradually building in. By Tuesday afternoon, we’ll watch to see how these ingredients come together and if a layer of warm air aloft called the cap can hold. A few indications show the cap trying to hold and keep any t-storm chances by late afternoon (by 4 o’clock minimal or isolated). If the cap can erode or break, we could see scattered t-storms by late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening that could be strong to severe with a wind, hail and tornado threat.

Stronger upper-level low approaches Tuesday (KY3)

While we keep an eye on the potential for scattered strong to severe t-storms late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening, we’ll have the cold front start to approach from the west by midnight early Wednesday. As it comes in, we’ll have the chance to see a line of strong to severe t-storms come in from the west during the pre-dawn hours.

Front approaches with line of storms early Wednesday morning (KY3)

Pre-dawn storms Wednesday (KY3)

Those storms should be east of region after the front clears through by 6 or 7 o’clock Wednesday morning. While Wednesday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, we’ll have a quick cool down with highs in the middle to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Fortunately, we do have mild air returning for the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.

Mild again by Easter weekend (KY3)

While we stay dry with highs back in the 60s by Friday and Saturday, we’ll push highs back into the lower 70s on Easter Sunday. Early indications show that while Easter Sunday looks dry for the morning and much of the afternoon, another quick wave and cold front could try to bring some scattered rain and t-storms back into the Ozarks by late Sunday afternoon and Easter Sunday night. We’ll keep an eye on those storm chances and Tuesday’s storm chances very closely over the course of the week.

