Grass clippings could pose a danger this growing season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With warmer weather returning, people are returning to the growing season and tending to their lawns.

It’s something that Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing in Springfield, has noticed.

“Most stuff kind of kicked off two weeks ago with people who haven’t taken care of everything at the end of the previous year,” Jones said. “Calls for some of the high-end laws that grow really well started about two weeks ago. This week is actually the week when everyone will start noticing that they need to get something done.”

The first thing that will come to mind with the warmer temperatures is getting the grass mowed regularly once again. However, Jones and other experts caution people against discarding grass clippings and yard waste on their curbs or area streets. With grass comprised of 85% water, Jones says it’s a potential hazard for motorcyclists.

“If a motorcyclist encounters the grass on the road, that’s a chance to lose traction between the wheels and the road,” Jones says. “They only have two wheels, and they could get into trouble real quick. That’s more of a problem in rural areas where they’re going to be driving at higher speeds.”

Another potential problem with cut grass and clippings is the impact on stormwater systems. Any buildup of grass, yard waste, and other debris could not only cause the system to work less efficiently and cause more ponding or flooding.

“People that use too much fertilizer and cut the grass risk excess nitrogen getting into the system,” says Jones. “If it gets into the rivers and down to the lakes, it causes increased growth of algae. That’s not good for fishing and not good for the fish themselves. It brings some awareness to reduce our footprint and hopefully uses lower nitrogen.”

Not only is it discouraged to have your grass clippings get into area streets, but some areas like Springfield also have that in their city code prohibiting the practice. Jones’ company and others follow those codes by equipping their mowers with deflector shields to minimize the discharge and cleanup.

Jones also encourages homeowners to take simple steps to reduce the amount of grass to cut and collect. Homeowners are encouraged to use mulching mowers to keep the clippings on their lawns. The clippings will have vital nutrients that can return to the soil to keep the lawn in good shape. People can also use less fertilizer and water only to prevent excess growth and keep a proper green color in place. Plus, don’t cut too much when it comes time to mow. Cutting off too much can damage the plant, prevent photosynthesis from occurring, and let in more light to allow weeds to grow. These are all simple tips to keep area lawns looking tidy and prevent any harm to motorcyclists and the environment.

