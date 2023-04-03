Laclede County daycare operator pleads in death of toddler

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge accepted the Alford plea for a woman charged with a toddler’s death at an unlicensed daycare in Laclede County.

Naomi Johnson entered the plea in the death of Kimber McDowell. She faced a second-degree involuntary manslaughter charge.

On June 3, 2020, emergency crews rushed Kimber, 1, to a hospital, where she died. Authorities began investigating the child’s caretaker, Naomi Johnson. According to investigators, Johnson told officers she put the child to bed for a nap. Investigators say her attention focused on the several other children she was watching before discovering Kimber wasn’t breathing.

The child’s parents say they knew Johnson wasn’t a licensed childcare provider.

A judge will sentence Johnson on June 5.

