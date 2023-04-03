Missouri Gov. Parson announces nearly $10 million for jail security improvements

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved a total of over $9.9 million in grants to 43 sheriff’s offices across the state for security and other improvements to local jails.

The Greene County and Christian County Sheriff’s Officers received nearly $1.1 million in grants combined. CLICK HERE for the list of the counties impacted.

“As a former sheriff, I know how important it is for Missouri jails to have adequate security systems and updated equipment to help provide safety for deputies, jail personnel, and the communities they serve,” Governor Parson said. “These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state.”

Jail improvements include cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment, full-body scanners, HVAC improvements, and other maintenance and improvement projects. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan.

Eligible grant expenditures are maintenance and improvement projects. The grants require a local match of 50 percent. For example, if a project costs $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000, and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000. Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match. In-kind matches may be retroactive to March 2020.

Grant amounts varied based on the scale and scope of grant applications submitted by applicants. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

