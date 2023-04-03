Police arrest man for incident at Bolivar, Mo., Walmart; schools locked down Monday morning

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for creating an incident at a Bolivar Walmart. The incident led to a lockdown of schools on Monday morning.

The incident at Walmart happened on Sunday. They say the man referenced the Nashville school shooting. Police arrested him Monday.

School leaders say they wanted to be overly cautious. The schools went to Level 2, which means no outdoor activities. Once the arrest happened, schools returned to regular status.

