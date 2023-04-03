Police investigate crash near downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash near Main Street and Chestnut around 6 p.m. on Monday. That intersection is near the main U.S. Post Office in Springfield.

Police shut down the intersection to investigate the crash. The crash led to one vehicle flipped on its top. Police have not released any information about injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.