Queen of Clean: Cleaning a baseball cap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time to wash that favorite baseball cap? The Queen of Clean shares an easy way.

What You Need:

A Baseball Cap/Hat (Obviously)

Dishwasher

Borax

Tall object (Ex. Tall plastic glass or jar)

How To:

Place baseball caps on the TOP shelf of the dishwasher

Add Borax to the Dispenser 3

Run the dishwasher through the entire cycle

Remove caps from the dishwasher

Place the cap on top of the object to shape the cap

Let dry – All clean!

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

