Queen of Clean: Cleaning a baseball cap

Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time to wash that favorite baseball cap? The Queen of Clean shares an easy way.
What You Need:
- A Baseball Cap/Hat (Obviously)
- Dishwasher
- Borax
- Tall object (Ex. Tall plastic glass or jar)
How To:
Place baseball caps on the TOP shelf of the dishwasher
- Add Borax to the Dispenser 3
- Run the dishwasher through the entire cycle
- Remove caps from the dishwasher
- Place the cap on top of the object to shape the cap
- Let dry – All clean!
