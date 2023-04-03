Queen of Clean: Cleaning a baseball cap

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time to wash that favorite baseball cap? The Queen of Clean shares an easy way.

What You Need:

  • A Baseball Cap/Hat (Obviously)
  • Dishwasher
  • Borax
  • Tall object (Ex. Tall plastic glass or jar)

How To:

Place baseball caps on the TOP shelf of the dishwasher

  • Add Borax to the Dispenser 3
  • Run the dishwasher through the entire cycle
  • Remove caps from the dishwasher
  • Place the cap on top of the object to shape the cap
  • Let dry – All clean!

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

