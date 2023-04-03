Sharp County church accepting donations for tornado victims

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Friendship Baptist Church in Highland is opening its doors and accepting donations for the people affected in Wynne.

The church opened its fellowship hall at 32 Liberty Hill Road to allow people to drop off items to help. It will be open through Wednesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Items needed include toiletries, water, gloves, trash bags, tarps, baby food, and much more.

The church plans to deliver those items to Wynne on Thursday, April 6.

“We’ve got some men from our church who are planning on Thursday morning,” said Associate Pastor Barrett Harrelson. “The men are going to load up the trailer with all the donations, take them down to the Wynne area, and work with some churches there to distribute them to people in need.”

Harrelson explained his church saw an opportunity to help, and they took it.

“Our church just has the heart to help. We want to help people. We want to reach people. We want to be a blessing to people. People are hurting, and we want to be involved and on the front lines of helping people who are needing help,” he said.

If you want to make a donation, you can call the church at 870-856-4418.

