Springfield City leaders encourage voting in Tuesday’s local election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday is one of the biggest election days of the year. Yet, most voters won’t make time to cast a ballot.

Fewer than 15 percent of registered voters are expected to vote at the polls. These county and municipal elections matter, as one vote can determine smaller elections.

Every single county in the Ozarks has something on the ballot. Springfield has a mayor’s race, school board, and city council. There are also changes to the city’s charter and Proposition S to build and fix more schools for Springfield School District.

Dr. Suzanne Walker-pacheco, professor of sociology at Missouri State University, says your vote could impact the entire area even if you don’t have children in school.

“The thing is, education affects everyone,” Pacheco says. “It affects our entire community. It affects our entire state. What happens here in Springfield is also relevant for other communities in the state. So everyone is paying attention to everyone else.”

“So who is on the school board determines what’s being taught, what’s not being taught, and the way that we go about that.”

CLICK HERE for election information and sample ballots.

