Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs in Springfield experiencing record year amid high egg prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As egg prices remain high and Easter is just around the corner, more and more people are turning to plastic eggs to celebrate the holiday.

That means a successful year for Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs in Springfield. They’re a locally-based company that makes, packs, and sells Easter eggs across all 50 states.

This year, they broke a record with the number of eggs sold, selling 12.7 million eggs across the country. Not only did they break a record with how many eggs they sold, they broke another record as well says general manager, Dave Dunn.

“Well, this year, we set another record. We sold about 12.7 million Easter eggs nationwide. What was different, and the other record we set this year, is last year we sold out of Easter eggs. It was the first year we sold completely out,” said Dunn. “So this year, we produced 12.7 million eggs and sold out as of Wednesday of last week, and now we’re starting on 2024.”

Sunny Bunny makes and packs all their eggs in Missouri and Arkansas. They employ people with disabilities to help pack and fill orders for eggs.

Next year, they’re hoping to aim even higher.

“Like I said, we’re about 12.7 million eggs sold. Our year is over right now because of shipping. We shut down last Wednesday. " Our goal next year is 13 million eggs,” said Dunn. “It’s really been a good year, and I think our employees are real proud of their accomplishment this year.”

Sunny Bunny is already starting their 2024 season packing eggs, so if you need eggs for next year, head to their website here. You can purchase eggs filled with candy and toys or empty eggs in bulk.

