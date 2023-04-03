On Your Side: What to buy in April

mowers
mowers(KY3)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deals will be had throughout April.

Spring Cleaning Appliances and Supplies

The Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is as low as $550 at Amazon. The cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life, and maintenance issues.

Lawn Mower

keep things tidy outside with a new lawn mower. The Ryobi mower is as low as $299 at The Home Depot. Consumer Reports experts say the battery-powered mower earns top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.

Snow Removal Equipment

You won’t pay full price on snow removal equipment right now. Get a deal and store away until winter.

Bike Helmet

Make sure your noggin is safe with a good bike helmet. The Giro Bike helmet is one of Consumer Reports’ top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. This helmet aced CR’s impact tests and provided excellent ventilation.

Earth Day Sales

Earth Day is April 22. Sustainable items like reusable bags, water bottles, Energy Star appliances, and LED lighting will go on sale.

Easter Dinner and Candy

You’ll save the most if you feast on ham for your Easter Dinner. You know, the best time to buy Easter candy is April 10.

Cookware and Home Decor

Wedding and graduation season are around the corner. Let the discounts begin on cookware and home decor.

Car Needs and Accessories

April is National Car Care Month. Auto parts stores and brands will have promotions all month long. Even if you don’t need any major work done, grabbing some accessories like jumper cables and a flat tire kit is a good idea.

April 5 is national Self-Care Day. You might get a discount for a massage or a facial.

April 29 -- Master Gardeners will have their annual plant show.

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

