Barry County, Mo. emergency management team to ask Feds for relief with weather-worn roads

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The emergency management team for Barry County says after the rough weather in the Ozarks, rural roads in the county are in dire need of repair.

People like Carol Smith say it’s a problem that needs fixing.

“I consider this an emergency,” said Smith. “We go through this every spring. And the creek always rises. It always floods every year. This was just worse than before.”

The only problem is, if crews fix them now, the county won’t have enough money to maintain them for years to come. Barry County’s Emergency Manager David Compton says county leaders hear the concerns and are trying to fix the problem without breaking the bank.

“Currently, our estimates are in excess of half a million dollars, and maybe even over a million dollars of damage to our county road infrastructure,” said Compton.

The county is asking for federal funds to fix the problems and save the county’s budget.

”What we hope to get when we receive those disaster funds, is that it will pay at least 75% of those eligible expenses,” said Compton. “So if you had $100,000 in damage, well, that’s $37,000 out of pocket.”

Compton says the county isn’t asking because it wants to but because it needs to.

”Without that money, recovery is going to take us several years to accomplish,” said Compton. “And meanwhile, all the other roads are going to suffer because we’re just not going to have the money to maintain those.”

Compton says they have already begun compiling information on exactly how much damage Barry County has accumulated in damage. He says the next steps are submitting findings to the state, who then have to prove that there has been north of $10 million worth of damage to the rest of the state.

The Governor then has to submit the request to the White House for President Biden’s approval.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.