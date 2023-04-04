Cardinals place Nootbaar on injured list with thumb injury

FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and...
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and China at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at the Tokyo Dome on March 9, 2023, in Tokyo. Nootbaar's pepper-grinder gesture is catching on all across Japan, not just at the Tokyo Dome.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)(Eugene Hoshiko | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Although the Cardinals initially voiced optimism that outfielder Lars Nootbaar would be back in action in short order after jamming his thumb on an Opening Day head-first slide into third base, Monday’s transaction report ultimately told a different story.

St. Louis announced just ahead of Monday’s game against Atlanta at Busch Stadium that it has placed Nootbaar on the injured list and recalled outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis. The move is retroactive to March 31.

Official phrasing from the Cardinals labeled Nootbaar’s injury as a left thumb contusion. The team stated Saturday that imaging on the thumb came back negative.

In front of his locker over the weekend, Nootbaar expressed confidence to reporters that he wouldn’t be on the mend for long, but Monday’s transaction adds more clarity to his former day-to-day status. Reports from pregame indicated that Nootbaar was in the outfield shagging fly balls with his opposite hand, perhaps giving an indication as to the severity of his injury.

Nootbaar being shelved for the next week or so means an opportunity for Yepez, who was a late roster cut out of spring training. Yepez posted a .742 OPS with 12 home runs for the Cardinals in his rookie season in 2022, but struggles in spring training coupled with the emergence of Jordan Walker meant Yepez opening the season with Memphis.

With Nootbaar out of commission, Alec Burleson made his third consecutive start in left field for the Cardinals on Monday night.

