Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms could develop in the heat of the day, but severe weather is more likely overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong tornadoes possible tonight
George Holmes faces charges a child abuse charge.
Laclede County man charged with child abuse; boy hospitalized with serious injuries
Police arrest man for incident at Bolivar, Mo., Walmart; schools locked down Monday morning
An SUV flipped in a crash at Chestnut and Main after driver runs a red light.
Driver runs red light, causing another vehicle to flip in Springfield crash
SAMPLE BALLOTS: See what’s on the ballot for upcoming April election in Missouri

Latest News

Mansfield procession
Procession held for Mansfield firefighter killed in drunk driving crash
Procession held for Mansfield firefighter killed in drunk driving crash
People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
A squirrel has learned to ring a bell for a treat
Residents should have their safe place ready for severe weather tonight
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking gray whales.
WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales