Eggs producer donates 300,000 eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield’s Ozarks Food Harvest received a donation of more than 25,000 dozen eggs from local egg producer Opal Foods to feed families facing hunger.

This year’s generous gift brings Opal Foods’ total donation to more than 4.3 million eggs since the annual Easter season egg donation began in 2008.

“This egg donation comes at the perfect time as many families continue to face increased grocery prices, especially for protein items,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re grateful for Opal Foods and their continued generosity during the Easter season.”

Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland’s Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. The company, headquartered in Neosho, employs over 300 people. The local egg producer worked with Certified Express, Inc. to deliver the eggs to The Food Bank free of charge.

“The Opal Foods team is proud to celebrate our 15th year of partnering with Ozarks Food Harvest during the Easter season,” said Phillip Hutchinson, controller of Opal Foods. “We are also happy to be able to supply a nutritious product, packed with protein, to the families of southwest Missouri.”

One in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger across The Food Bank’s 28-county service area. Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 community and faith-based charities across 28 Ozarks counties.

