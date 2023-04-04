Election 2023: What you need to know before going to the polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s time to head out to the polls and make your voice heard. If you plan on casting your ballot today there are a few things to keep in mind before you head out the door.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7p.m. and people will soon line up to cast their ballots.

You must have a valid form of ID with you. A driver’s license, passport or military ID is all accepted. Things like a utility bill or student ID are not considered valid form of ID.

Take a look at the sample ballots before you go to save time at the polling place. You can look at the different issues that are on the ballot and decide how you will vote once you arrive.

Make sure you know where to go to cast your ballot. For Springfield voters, there are a few places where all residents can cast their ballots.

“We’re going to have four central polling locations for the voters,” said Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller. “So of course the Welcome Center at Missouri State University and then both our hospitals, Cox South Hospital and Mercy Hospital. They’re also going to have a center point location and then at City Utilities Transit Center. So any voter for example, may have challenges getting to their regular polling location or even entering their polling location. Those polling locations are open for them.”

With lots of things on the ballot, now is the time to make your voice heard. Things like tax issues, school board, and city council seats are all on this ballot. The results of this election affect our day-to-day lives.

County leaders have been working for weeks to make sure everything is ready for this election. Election judges have gone through training so they know how to run each polling place and ensure there are enough ballots for every voter. The machines have been tested so they count each ballot correctly. It takes 25 hours just to test one of those machines. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says that elections like this one typically have a low voter turnout and he expects that trend to continue.

“I think we’re going to hover right around 17% hopefully a little bit higher,” said Schoeller. “But when you look we’ve had this mound of issues and cancel the ballot we usually have between 17 and 19% turnout.”

