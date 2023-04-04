Emergency responders use various techniques to clear traffic during calls for service

By Frances Watson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - First responders often use lights and sirens to get drivers to pull over.

But authorities in Springfield say not every driver does. It’s why they use various techniques to get the public’s attention.

“I can’t stand it when people don’t pull over,” said Sarah Evans.

She says she does her best to comply with the Move Over law.

“Sometimes they’re kind of hard to hear but I’m always looking around so I catch them. If I don’t hear them I see them,” she says.

However, officials say not every driver follows the law.

Lt. Jeremy Anderson with Springfield Police said, “It’s pretty frustrating. When you’re trying to get somewhere fast, you’ve got your lights and sirens on and people don’t hear you or are not paying attention.”

“There’s that small amount of people that, for whatever reason, they’re not in tune with emergency vehicles. They’re just disrespectful,” said Russ Scanlan with CoxHealth.

Scanlan says some drivers push the limits.

“We even have situations where people get aggressive with us. They try to follow us too closely or try to draft the ambulance through intersections. Things like that,” he said.

Scanlan says CoxHealth EMS crews use various sirens when rushing to an emergency call.

He said, “We train our staff to change the tones as they’re coming up on intersections or coming up on cars to kind of alert them.”

Anderson says officers have access to a rumbler siren in their cruisers.

“It’s got that lower base tone that seems to be getting people’s attention a little bit better,” he said. “We just want to have a safer space to work.”

“I always think about if I’m the one who needs that emergency vehicle I’m going to want it to be able to get there as fast as possible,” said Evans.

Failure to pull over for emergency vehicles is a class A misdemeanor that can come with a fine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sanders memorial at Mansfield Fire Department
Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer
Deverin King headshot
Coaches react to death of 18-year-old Evangel athlete Deverin King
All modes of severe weather are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night
Polk County man dies in head-on crash in Greene County Saturday night.
Pleasant Hope man killed in head-on crash near Springfield
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning...
Acuña, Morton lift Braves to win over Cardinals
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Singer, Lopez lead Royals past Blue Jays 9-5 for 1st win
Springfield City Council responds to concerns about medians proposed for East Sunshine
East sunshine
Springfield City Council responds to concerns about medians proposed for East Sunshine