Emergency responders use various techniques to clear traffic during calls for service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - First responders often use lights and sirens to get drivers to pull over.

But authorities in Springfield say not every driver does. It’s why they use various techniques to get the public’s attention.

“I can’t stand it when people don’t pull over,” said Sarah Evans.

She says she does her best to comply with the Move Over law.

“Sometimes they’re kind of hard to hear but I’m always looking around so I catch them. If I don’t hear them I see them,” she says.

However, officials say not every driver follows the law.

Lt. Jeremy Anderson with Springfield Police said, “It’s pretty frustrating. When you’re trying to get somewhere fast, you’ve got your lights and sirens on and people don’t hear you or are not paying attention.”

“There’s that small amount of people that, for whatever reason, they’re not in tune with emergency vehicles. They’re just disrespectful,” said Russ Scanlan with CoxHealth.

Scanlan says some drivers push the limits.

“We even have situations where people get aggressive with us. They try to follow us too closely or try to draft the ambulance through intersections. Things like that,” he said.

Scanlan says CoxHealth EMS crews use various sirens when rushing to an emergency call.

He said, “We train our staff to change the tones as they’re coming up on intersections or coming up on cars to kind of alert them.”

Anderson says officers have access to a rumbler siren in their cruisers.

“It’s got that lower base tone that seems to be getting people’s attention a little bit better,” he said. “We just want to have a safer space to work.”

“I always think about if I’m the one who needs that emergency vehicle I’m going to want it to be able to get there as fast as possible,” said Evans.

Failure to pull over for emergency vehicles is a class A misdemeanor that can come with a fine.

