Hermann, Mo. officer injured in shooting to be transferred specialty hospital in Colorado

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer injured in a shooting in Hermann, Missouri is being transferred to a specialty hospital in Colorado Tuesday.

Sullentrup was injured in a shooting in a shooting at a Casey’s General Store in March. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed in the shooting; Two two officers were trying to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson, when Simpson allegedly shot them.

Sullentrup was in extremely critical condition because he was shot in the head, and a small section of his brain had to be removed to reduce swelling. At first, there was no movement, but he is now breathing on his own and showing improvement.

Tuesday morning, a procession is being held from Mercy Hospital, where Sullentrup is being treated, to Spirit of St. Louis Airport, where Sullentrup will board a plane to Colorado. Sullentrup will then be treated at Craig Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital where Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor, Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, Hazelwood officer Craig Tudor and St. Louis City officer Gary Glasby all received treatment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms could develop in the heat of the day, but severe weather is more likely overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong tornadoes possible tonight
George Holmes faces charges a child abuse charge.
Laclede County man charged with child abuse; boy hospitalized with serious injuries
Police arrest man for incident at Bolivar, Mo., Walmart; schools locked down Monday morning
An SUV flipped in a crash at Chestnut and Main after driver runs a red light.
Driver runs red light, causing another vehicle to flip in Springfield crash
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
Prosecutor charge man wanted for shooting in Horseshoe Bend, Mo.
Courtesy: Jeopardy!
Ozark, Mo., man competes on Jeopardy! on Wednesday on KSPR!
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
Missouri official under fire for opposing LGBTQ+ protections
(Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Arkansas Senate OKs sentencing overhaul backed by Sanders
(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to income tax cut plan