Lebanon police identify remains in burnt car of man who left his family in 1991, used wife’s name

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department has identified the remains found in a burnt car in March.

Police say the remains belonged to 71-year-old Stephen E. Winn.

Winn went missing in 1991 from Kansas City, where he lived with his wife, Khristine, and their children. According to police, his family did not have contact with him for 32 years.

Authorities also investigated who owned the car Winn’s remains were found in. Investigators found several items that led them to a Camdenton woman named Khristine Bechard. Turns out, Bechard had a previous alias of Khristine Winn, the wife of Stephen.

According to the news release, when relatives of Khristine Winn were contacted, it was discovered that she had been dead since 2018. During the investigation, authorities said Stephen left his family in 1991, he assumed Khristine Winn’s identity and was later married and lived under the alias of Khristine Bechard.

Police say Stephen’s death was self-inflicted. His remains were in a 1979 Chrysler New Yorker.

Lebanon firefighters were putting out a car fire in the parking lot at 1140 Millcreek Road, where a Budget Inn hotel is located around 2 a.m. on March 19 when they noticed Stephen’s remains.

