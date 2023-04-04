Potholes on the rise in Springfield streets; what to do if you see one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring is underway, which means people who live in Springfield may be seeing more and more potholes.

The city is seeing a lot of potholes right now, especially in areas with busy traffic according to Resource Center Coordinator for Springfield, Donna Thomas.

“Heavily traveled areas of course are the worst,” said Thomas. “We’re seeing them on city streets as well as MoDOT roads, and we take reports on all of those.”

The city is aware of the amount of potholes, and while they’re waiting to address the problem as a whole when the weather is warmer, they’re still working to fix potholes as they come up.

“It is just the season where potholes occur,” said Thomas. “And they can’t put permanent patches on them right now so until it gets a little bit warmer outside, then we just deal with it as best we can.”

There are two easy ways to report potholes in the City of Springfield. You can either download the Springfield app, which is GoSpringfield.com, on your phone and report them that way, or call the city Citizen Resource Center to report them.

Once reported, it usually takes a few days to fill them. The city also says you can see potholes that are already reported in the app.

If your car is damaged by a pothole, you can contact the city’s Citizen Resource Center, and they’ll direct you to the Risk Management Office to work through it.

As for now, Thomas is asking for patience as they work to address the amount of potholes community members are seeing.

“Be patient with us. We have crews that are ready to go fill potholes as soon as they get the information,” said Thomas.

To report a pothole or pothole damage to the city’s Citizen Resource Center, call 417-864-1010.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.