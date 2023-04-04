Procession held for Manfield firefighter killed in drunk driving crash

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Funeral services and a procession of emergency vehicles were held Tuesday morning for Justin Sanders, who died in a car crash Saturday morning.

The morning started with a brief Masonic funeral ceremony followed by a visitation from 10-11 a.m. then the funeral at 11 a.m. followed by a procession to a cemetery in Norwood, Missouri.

Sanders was honored with full firefighter and EMS honors.

Sanders died during a ride-a-long Saturday morning with Mansfield Police Officer Michael Shane Bryson. The two were in a patrol truck on the side of Business 60 when 21-year-old Kody Skaggs crashed into them killing Sanders and injuring Bryson.

According to Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart, Officer Bryson is undergoing surgery today.

Justin Sanders memorial at Mansfield Fire Department (KY3)

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Skaggs told a highway patrol trooper that he had drank three to four Budweiser beers before the crash. Skaggs mentioned he was on his way home.

Skaggs did agree to do a blood alcohol test. He has been charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

According to court documents, Skaggs is scheduled for a bond hearing on April 10.

