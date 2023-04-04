Procession held for Mansfield firefighter killed in drunk driving crash

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Funeral services and a procession of emergency vehicles were held Tuesday morning for Justin Sanders, who died in a car crash Saturday morning.

The morning started with a brief Masonic funeral ceremony followed by a visitation from 10-11 a.m. then the funeral at 11 a.m. followed by a procession to a cemetery in Norwood, Missouri.

Sanders was honored with full firefighter and EMS honors.

Sanders died during a ride-a-long Saturday morning with Mansfield Police Officer Michael Shane Bryson. The two were in a patrol truck on the side of Business 60 when 21-year-old Kody Skaggs crashed into them killing Sanders and injuring Bryson.

According to Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart, Officer Bryson is undergoing surgery today.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Skaggs told a highway patrol trooper that he had drank three to four Budweiser beers before the crash. Skaggs mentioned he was on his way home.

Skaggs did agree to do a blood alcohol test. He has been charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

According to court documents, Skaggs is scheduled for a bond hearing on April 10.

