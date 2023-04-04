Prosecutor charge man wanted for shooting in Horseshoe Bend, Mo.

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor charged a man wanted for a shooting in Horseshoe Bend in late March.

James C. Mark faces charges of assault, burglary, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and attempted escape from confinement.

Deputies questioned Mark for the shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday, March 27. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Scarsdale Circle in the Village of Four Seasons. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Shortly after the shooting, deputies received a call about an attempted auto theft at a nearby residence. A witness at the scene identified Mark.

The sheriff considered James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., armed and dangerous. A manhunt for his capture lasted nearly a day.

