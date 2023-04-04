Singer, Lopez lead Royals past Blue Jays 9-5 for 1st win

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals broke loose early to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.

Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager.

Singer (1-0) allowed just two hits — doubles by Matt Chapman — with three walks and three strikeouts. He is 7-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his last 10 starts at Kauffman Stadium dating to June 26 last year.

Toronto mounted a fifth-inning charge, loading the bases with a double and a pair of walks, but Singer limited the damage with a double-play grounder that scored one run.

Kansas City was shut out twice at home by Minnesota last weekend while losing its first three games of the year. After entering with a major league-worst .133 batting average, the Royals greeted Berríos (0-1) with four first-inning hits, producing three runs and their first lead of the season.

Berríos went 5 2/3 innings in his season debut, allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out seven.

Lopez’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth as Kansas City expanded its lead to 7-0. Melendez capped the scoring in the sixth with a two-run homer, his first of the year.

Witt also had Kansas City’s first stolen base of the year, while five Royals collected their first hits and RBIs.

Four consecutive singles off Royals relievers led to a pair of seventh-inning runs, but the Blue Jays left the bases loaded. Toronto stranded seven in scoring position, going 2 for 11 in those situations.

Bo Bichette drilled Toronto’s first home run of the year leading off the ninth. The Blue Jays had gone without a long ball in their first three games — their longest drought to begin a season.

UP NEXT

Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi and Kansas City’s Kris Bubic will make their season debuts Tuesday evening.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sanders memorial at Mansfield Fire Department
Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed a Mansfield firefighter, injured police officer
Deverin King headshot
Coaches react to death of 18-year-old Evangel athlete Deverin King
All modes of severe weather are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night
Polk County man dies in head-on crash in Greene County Saturday night.
Pleasant Hope man killed in head-on crash near Springfield
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning...
Acuña, Morton lift Braves to win over Cardinals
O-Zone: Springfield Cardinals Manager Jose Leger discusses Opening Day and upcoming season
O-Zone: Springfield Cardinals Manager Jose Leger discusses Opening Day and upcoming season
O-Zone: Clever vs. Crane
O-Zone: Link Academy Head Coach Bill Armstrong discusses the Lions' national title