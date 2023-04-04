Springfield City Council responds to concerns about medians proposed for East Sunshine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday night, the Springfield City Council approved a resolution to suspend part of MoDOT’s project to add medians on East Sunshine Street.

Business owners on the busy street said the medians were their top concern. More than 80 businesses battled the plan. Business owners, state leaders, and more asked MoDOT to revise its East Sunshine Street Improvement Plan.

“The plan was to put a significant amount of medians running up and down East Sunshine. We were not necessarily in favor of that,” said Bryant Young, Insurors of the Ozarks.

Young is one of the business owners on Sunshine Street with concerns about MoDOT’s East Sunshine Corridor project.

”We’re insurance agents, so we’re supportive of safety and particularly road safety in our community,” said Young. “However, we also want to be supportive of our neighboring businesses.”

MoDOT engineers recommended adding medians between Luster Avenue and Oak Grove and on either side of U.S. 65 between Mayfair and Eastgate.

”The solutions don’t always match with what the community would like to have to happen, and I think we have hit one of those,” said Patrick McKenna, MoDOT’s Director.

Mckenna says the medians were intended for safety and to reduce accidents on the busy road.

”We are very concerned about the safety of the quarter itself, and I intend to ask them to have them hold off on this project for a bit of time while we gather more community input,” said Mckenna.

MoDOT hopes to find a better plan and solution highlighting safety and economics. As for many business owners on the street, they say they’re glad the city listened to their concerns.

”We’re happy with the compromise,” said Young. “We’re supportive of safety, but we also don’t want to negatively affect our businesses on a Sunshine.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.