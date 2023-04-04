Springfield public pools now require a digital ID to enter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will open pools for the summer on May 27th, but there are new safety measures in place you need to need to know about.

This year you’ll need to be registered with the Park Board for a digital ID.

“Pool Connection is a digital ID that includes your name and if you’re a kid, your parents, and how to contact them and a picture of you,” Jenny Fillmer Edwards, the public information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, says.

The Park Board says it’s a way to have a point of contact during an emergency and face some issues it had at some pool locations head-on.

“We have had incidents where youth have gotten into fights with each other, and we’ve needed to involve their parents following that incident. And that certainly is a motivator for wanting to do this,” Edwards says.

While some parents are excited about the change others have been quick to take to Facebook and are worried about giving their children’s information online and called the new system a hassle.

To visit the pool you’ll have to fill out an application online, or there are paper copies available. Then visit a Park Board family center.

An adult or anyone older than 18 will show their ID for the family. Everyone using the pool will have their photo taken.

To register click HERE.

Each person who registers does get a free pool pass for the day.

