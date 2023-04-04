St. Jude Dream Home: What you need to know about 2023 drawing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale on April 6.
The Dream Home is in Republic’s Valley Trail subdivision (1352 S. Wilder Trail.). Built by King Built Artisan Homes, the home’s value is estimated at $675,000.
TICKETS: The giveaway date is Sunday, June 25, on KSPR. Buy your tickets online @ https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/springfield.html or call 1-800-870-2980.
House features:
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an estimated 3,282 square feet.
- First-floor dedicated office space
- Custom Cabinets
- Walk in pantry
- Dual closets in primary
- Additional living space upstairs
- Gas fireplace
Free Tours Available:
- June 3 – June 25
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Sundays, Noon - 5 p.m.
Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline for Friday, April 7: $10,000 Backyard Shopping Spree Package Courtesy of Outdoor Home.
Early Bird Prize Deadline Friday, April 21: New Car Valued at $20,000 Courtesy of Frank Leta Acura of Springfield
Bonus Prize Deadline May 12: Closet Remodel valued at $2,500 Courtesy of All Amish Construction
