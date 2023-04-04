WATCH: Video shows suspect shooting at officers, being hit by unmarked police cars

Taiwansley Jackson, 42, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by...
Taiwansley Jackson, 42, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing, and unlawful possession of a firearm(St. Louis County PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Video released by the St. Louis County Police Department Tuesday shows two unmarked police cars hitting a suspect who officers say fired shots at them.

Taiwansley Jackson, 42, is charged with shooting at police detectives after fleeing a traffic stop. He is charged in connection with a chase that happened in North County on February 21. The end of the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Prosecutors allege Jackson fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry. Jackson fled police and weaved in and out of traffic, a press release said, then ran into light poles near McLaren and Goodfellow.

Jackson then jumped out of his vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, and ran toward a nearby parking lot. Video shows him pointing a gun at officers as they got closer to him; police say he fired shots at detectives, but nobody was hit. Two unmarked police cars in the chase then hit Jackson,

Police said Jackson was taken to the hospital after his arrest for a non-life-threatening injury.

Jackson faces charges of assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms could develop in the heat of the day, but severe weather is more likely overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong tornadoes possible tonight
George Holmes faces charges a child abuse charge.
Laclede County man charged with child abuse; boy hospitalized with serious injuries
Police arrest man for incident at Bolivar, Mo., Walmart; schools locked down Monday morning
An SUV flipped in a crash at Chestnut and Main after driver runs a red light.
Driver runs red light, causing another vehicle to flip in Springfield crash
SAMPLE BALLOTS: See what’s on the ballot for upcoming April election in Missouri

Latest News

Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
St. Jude Dream Home/2023
St. Jude Dream Home: What you need to know about 2023 drawing
Potholes on the rise in Springfield streets; what to do if you see one
Courtesy: Ozarks Food Harvest
Eggs producer donates 300,000 eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest