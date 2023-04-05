Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a BPS Maxx Action Speed Shad 2.8″ with 1-4 oz. Jighead

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Weekly fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of April 4, 2023:

Table Rock Lake

The lake is four feet high and dropping. The water temp is in the mid-50s. The bass can be caught by keying on secondary points (any point off the main lake) near pockets. Swim baits and puke tubes are working best. The fish are 10-12 feet deep.

Bull Shoals Lake

The lake is almost 20 feet high and in the mid 50′s. The fish are hiding on the old bank line around the buck brush. Target areas on the back of pockets with a jig or shaky head.

Stockton Lake

The bite is starting to pick up! For bass, key near the back of pockets or banks leading into them. On windy days try a jerk bait which is working. On those calmer days, use small jigs or shakey heads.

Lake of the Ozarks

The lake is just starting to warm up, and you should expect the bass to get more active this week. Try using a Spinner bait or jerk baits on those flat points on windy days and switch to jigs on the calmer days.

GOOD LUCK

Enter KY3′s Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest Link: https://www.ky3.com/page/the-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest-and-ultimate-tackle-box-giveaway/

BPS Maxx Action Speed Shad 2.8″ with 1-4 oz. Jighead Link: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-speed-shad-swimbait-jighead?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|swimbait|jighead|040423

