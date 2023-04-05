Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms in the morning may produce quarter hail and brief heavy rain
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this morning before clearing out today
Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Lebanon police identify remains in burnt car of man who left his family in 1991, used wife’s name
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about April’s election

Latest News

A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
A tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning, leaving a trail...
RAW: Tornado leaves widespread damage to Misssouri community
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm...
Analysis: Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year