Drury University names next women’s head basketball coach

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University announced Kaci Bailey has been hired to be the program’s next women’s basketball head coach.

Bailey comes to the Lady Panthers from fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference program Quincy. Bailey’s Hawks nearly beat Drury in the first round of the GLVC Tournament last month. Drury prevailed 79-78 after Quincy led in the final 2:00 of regulation.

Bailey compiled a 22-36 record in two seasons at Quincy. Before her time coaching the Hawks, she was an assistant coach at George Mason from 2017 through 2020 under Drury Athletic Director Nyla Milleson.

Before joining George Mason, Bailey was the assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator at Wichita State University and the University of Central Arkansas.

Bailey played her college ball at Southern Illinois.

