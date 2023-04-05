Emergency officials want people to be ready for storms tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has been keeping a close on our storm system and severe threat since the middle of last week.

Not only have we been keeping a close eye on the thunderstorm threat, so has Larry Woods, Director of Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management, and his staff.

“We’ve been monitoring the weather for the past 48 hours as most of our citizens have across the area,” Woods says. “We’ve been prepping not only our staff and our equipment. We have our partners ready to go in the event of something happening.”

Woods and the agency have been encouraging people that call in and on social media to have a safe place or storm shelter ready to go before severe weather chances increase tonight.

In terms of the public shelters available in Greene County, the shelters are under the control of school districts and Drury University with the Family Event Center on campus. Greene County residents that need a place to shelter when severe weather threatens can find a map with addresses on their map. Residents across the Ozarks should reach out to their local emergency management office to see if any public shelters will be available if needed.

Woods stresses that anyone with questions about when the doors to the shelters will open and if service animals or pets are allowed should contact the district for information or head to the district’s website for information. Woods also stresses that those looking for shelter elsewhere shouldn’t be a long drive away.

“If some people choose to shelter elsewhere, we recommend the location be no more than five minutes away from your home,” Woods says. “Five minutes in an urban setting equates to about a mile. If you can’t get to shelter within five minutes or within that mile radius of your home, it’s best to shelter in place. We don’t want people to get caught in the open trying to get to shelter.”

Not only has the KY3 First Alert Weather Team and emergency management officials stressed how important it is to have your storm shelter or safe place ready to go. Getting the warning is very important as well.

“The overnight hours are when its most dangerous for storms to come into the area,” Woods says. “It’s a time when people will be asleep and not necessarily paying close attention to the warnings that may come out. Now’s the time to prepare and know how you’re going to get warned.”

While it’s a great idea to have multiple ways to get warnings like a NOAA Weather Radio, the easiest way is to download and properly set up the KY3 First Alert Weather App for your Android and iOS devices. For those that want to make sure the app is ready to go for the storms tonight, just follow along in the video below.

Meteorologist Nick Kelly explains how to get your First Alert Weather App ready for storms tonight.

