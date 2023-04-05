Fair Grove Fire Protection District chief says district ready for challenge after bond issue fails

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Voters failed a $3 million bond issue for the Fair Grove Fire Protection District.

Chief Randall Hoskins said the protection district faces a lot more challenges. The bond would have given the protection district millions of dollars. Chief Hoskins is now worried some of his firefighters will leave for better-paying jobs.

“We have some significant challenges coming up,” said Chief Hoskins. “So this would have gone a long way in addressing those challenges. So it’s definitely disappointing.”

Chief Hoskins said they don’t know where they will go from here.

“Really concerned with staff retention, maintaining our apparatus and equipment, updating our facilities,” said Chief Hoskins. “We don’t really foresee right now how we’re going to be able to accomplish that.”

Chief Hoskins said the money would have helped to hire more firefighters, rebuild a fire station, get new equipment, and more. He said the issue needed around 40 more yes votes to pass.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said this is exactly why every vote matters.

“You never know when your ballot can be the deciding ballot,” said Schoeller.

Schoeller said in this case, in a regularly called election, bond issues need a 57% majority to pass. He said a single vote can change your community’s future.

“When the issues are being decided they’re going to affect you personally when it comes to bonding or taxing issues, there were important things that you make sure you get out, let your voice be heard,” said Schoeller.

Chief Hoskins said the community could suffer from this.

“The more firefighters we have on the apparatus, the safer the community is,” said Chief Hoskins. “There’s been large challenges in the fire service nationwide of attracting candidates even at much larger departments. So being a smaller department, we struggle anyway.”

He appreciates people came out to vote.

“Being a small district, every penny we are trying to stretch to go as far as possible and the challenges we have coming up will be significant,” said Chief Hoskins.

Chief Hoskins said the district isn’t sure if this will be put back on the ballot soon.

He wants to respect voters’ choices. But the district is now planning on how to overcome these challenges.

