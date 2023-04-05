FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this morning before clearing out today

Sunny but cool the rest of the week
Quiet weather lining up the rest of the week
By Brandon Beck
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning, everyone. Fortunately, the cap (or layer of warm air aloft) held back the worst of the severe threat yesterday evening and last night. We did have some supercells come across our far southeastern counties after 1 and 2 o’clock this morning with severe t-storm and tornado warnings. While those storms are long gone, we’re still waiting for the cold front to come through, stabilize our atmosphere, dry us out and cool us down. The good news is the front will pass through from west to east during the morning hours. The bad news is we’ll watch a line of t-storms that could still produce a wind and hail threat until the line passes you.

Storms in the morning may produce quarter hail and brief heavy rain
Storms in the morning may produce quarter hail and brief heavy rain(ky3)

The storms will end for the northwestern half of the area between 6 and 8 this morning and the southeastern Ozarks no later than 10 or 11 o’clock this morning with clearing taking place by afternoon. High temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50s. The rest of the seven day forecast is rather quiet.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s Wednesday
Temperatures will remain in the 50s Wednesday(ky3)

A mixture of clouds and sun can be expected. Thursday and Friday mornings may support some scattered frost. Highs will be in the 60s through Saturday. A few scattered showers are possible Easter Sunday evening. These showers will be scattered so not everyone will get rain. Early next week high temperatures return to the 70′s.

A few light showers are possible Easter Sunday
A few light showers are possible Easter Sunday(ky3)

