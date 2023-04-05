Larry Milton wins re-election for mayor of Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) – Three candidates were on the ballot for Branson mayor, Mayor Larry Milton will face former Mayor Karen Best and Aldermen Chuck Rodriguez.

Milton won with 53%, 817, of the votes.

Former Mayor Karen Best received 614 for 40% of the votes, and Aldermen Chuck Rodriguez got 97 for 6% of the votes.

