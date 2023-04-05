McClure wins re-election for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two candidates were on the ballot for Springfield mayor, Ken McClure and Melanie Bach.

McClure won with 53% of the votes, with 10,484. McClure is the current Springfield mayor.

Bach had 47% of the votes with 9,232 votes.

Bach serves as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Record Clerk and President of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.

