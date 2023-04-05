Multiple fire crews working Strafford house fire; possible child trapped

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District, multiple fire crews are assisting Strafford fire crews with a house fire.

The house fire is at 17495 W. State Highway 00.

According to the protection district, there is a possible child in the home. According to LRFPD Chief Richard Stirts, crews are searching the home but have not found anyone yet.

