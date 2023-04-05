Multiple fire crews working Strafford house fire; possible child trapped

Strafford House Fire
Strafford House Fire(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District, multiple fire crews are assisting Strafford fire crews with a house fire.

The house fire is at 17495 W. State Highway 00.

According to the protection district, there is a possible child in the home. According to LRFPD Chief Richard Stirts, crews are searching the home but have not found anyone yet.

KY3 is on the way to the house. We will update this story with more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and large hail are possible later tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Tonight
George Holmes faces charges a child abuse charge.
Laclede County man charged with child abuse; boy hospitalized with serious injuries
Police arrest man for incident at Bolivar, Mo., Walmart; schools locked down Monday morning
An SUV flipped in a crash at Chestnut and Main after driver runs a red light.
Driver runs red light, causing another vehicle to flip in Springfield crash
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources

Latest News

The Springfield Board of Education
These two candidates win election for Springfield School Board
Springfield Public Schools
Voters approve Springfield Public Schools’ Proposition S bond issue
City of Springfield, Mo.
McClure wins re-election for mayor of Springfield
storm damage
What to prepare for after a storm hits your home