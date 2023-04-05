Nixa public safety tax passes

The Nixa, Missouri Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa residents have voted to approve/reject a new public safety tax.

The tax won 2,220 votes for 60%.

Last November, Nixa voters were asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase to fund the police and parks departments. But the ballot measure failed.

The newest version of the tax question will call for a 3/4 of a cent sales tax increase. It will generate an estimated total of just over $3.1 million.

