Nixa public safety tax passes

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa residents have voted to approve/reject a new public safety tax.

The tax won 2,220 votes for 60%.

Last November, Nixa voters were asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase to fund the police and parks departments. But the ballot measure failed.

The newest version of the tax question will call for a 3/4 of a cent sales tax increase. It will generate an estimated total of just over $3.1 million.

