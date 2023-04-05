Severe storms damage school building, trees in Berryville, Ark.

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - High winds and severe storms damaged portions of Berryville on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., storms moved through the area showing distinct rotation, which prompted a tornado warning until 6:15 a.m. A school building roof was ripped apart, and a shipping container was sent down a hill. At the time of posting, the National Weather Service in Tulsa has not confirmed a tornado.

Berryville, AR (ky3)

Luckily, the building is only used for storage and does not host classes for area schools.

Joey Curtis with Berryville High School says the junior high football team and coaching staff moved various items out of the building as heavy rain started to pour in from the damaged roof.

Besides that early wake-up call, this storm’s impact was minor on the schools.

“It hasn’t really impacted our school day. It knocked our power out in some of the buildings and our internet. It affected it a little bit but other than that. It didn’t affect us much,” Curtis explained.

The power, phone lines, and internet connection returned by noon. Berryville school staff feels fortunate this is the only storm damage this morning.

“Very fortunate. With Little Rock and Wynne last week, we’re very fortunate and blessed that this is it, you know? Look behind me, and it is a pain to deal with, but we’re super lucky,” Curtis said.

Berryville school officials have no current plan in terms of the building following the damage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.