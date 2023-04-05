Sharp County left with damage after morning storms

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday morning’s storm left behind a trail of damage in Sharp County.

Winds tore down barns, shop buildings, and even damaged a car near the community of Sidney.

Sharp County OEM Director Dennis Gay said two homes and a church were also damaged.

Local farmer Chance Battles’ property took a hit from the winds, taking a portion of his shop building’s roof.

“Just has a lot of straight-line wind, I guess. Came up a bad cloud, and we’ve got some pretty significant damage. To my knowledge, no one was injured. Buildings can be replaced, but people can’t,” he said.

Battles said this isn’t the first time he has seen damage in his small town.

“I think in 1995, there was a pretty significant tornado. We just happen to live in kind of a pathway for them sometimes. Unfortunately, our buildings and fences suffer from it from time to time,” he said

OEM Director Gay said there were no injuries from the storm. No rating on the storm has been given.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
A Frost Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pretty Spring Weather
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County

Latest News

Forsyth, MO - Kellie
April 5, 2023 Hail Pictures
WEATHER VAULT: Tornado damage coverage in Branson on Leap Day, 2012
PHOTOS: Severe weather Monday damages Norwood Mo. post office, farm supplies site
PHOTOS: Aftermath of severe weather in Lebanon, Mo. one day later
WEATHER SCHOOL LESSONS: The KY3 First Alert Weather Team shares weather insight