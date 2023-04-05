Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and large hail are possible later tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Tonight
George Holmes faces charges a child abuse charge.
Laclede County man charged with child abuse; boy hospitalized with serious injuries
Police arrest man for incident at Bolivar, Mo., Walmart; schools locked down Monday morning
An SUV flipped in a crash at Chestnut and Main after driver runs a red light.
Driver runs red light, causing another vehicle to flip in Springfield crash
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources

Latest News

Strafford House Fire
Multiple fire crews working Strafford house fire; possible child trapped
The Springfield Board of Education
These two candidates win election for Springfield School Board
Springfield Public Schools
Voters approve Springfield Public Schools’ Proposition S bond issue
City of Springfield, Mo.
McClure wins re-election for mayor of Springfield
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills