Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responds to deadly tornado in southeast Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is responding to Wednesday morning’s tornado devastation in southeast Missouri.

The relief agency is sending essential relief supplies, including tarps, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, food, and water, to Glenallen and Marble Hill.

Additionally, Convoy already responded to and continues to respond to previous tornado outbreaks across the country, delivering supplies and offering chainsaw help in Wynne, North Little Rock, and Jacksonville, Arkansas; Covington, Tennessee; Whiteland and Sullivan, Indiana; Amory, Aberdeen, and Silver City, Mississippi. All that within the last two weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.