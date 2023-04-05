Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responds to deadly tornado in southeast Missouri

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched down in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5.(Source: Joshua Wells)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is responding to Wednesday morning’s tornado devastation in southeast Missouri.

The relief agency is sending essential relief supplies, including tarps, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, food, and water, to Glenallen and Marble Hill.

Additionally, Convoy already responded to and continues to respond to previous tornado outbreaks across the country, delivering supplies and offering chainsaw help in Wynne, North Little Rock, and Jacksonville, Arkansas; Covington, Tennessee; Whiteland and Sullivan, Indiana; Amory, Aberdeen, and Silver City, Mississippi.  All that within the last two weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quiet weather pattern this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms out of the Ozarks
Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Lebanon police identify remains in burnt car of man who left his family in 1991, used wife’s name
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hits parts of Bollinger County

Latest News

Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Fassnight Creek Farms/Springfield, Mo.
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: Time to start planting
Garden Spot: Time to start planting