These two candidates win election for Springfield School Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters have elected Judy Brunner and Shurita Thomas-Tate to the Springfield School Board.

Brunner is new to the school; board and had the most votes with 15,055 with 28% of the votes.

Thomas-Tate already serves on the school board and was re-elected with 13,143 votes for 25% of the votes.

There were four candidates, and voters could only pick two. The four candidates were Landon McCarter, Shurita Thomas-Tate, Judy Brunner, and Chad Rollins.

