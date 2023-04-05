U.S. Forest Service looking for teens to work in Mark Twain National Forest over the summer

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Forest Service is looking for teens who love the outdoors to work in Mark Twain National Forest over the summer.

The jobs are available through the Youth Conservation Corps program.

There are jobs available at both the Salem Ranger District in Salem and Eleven Point Ranger District in Doniphan.

Chris Stockdale, Collaboration and Planning Staff Officer for Mark Twain National Forest, says there are several job opportunities for the teenagers, such as trail building, office work, and wildlife habitat improvement. Stockdale says those jobs are perfect for kids who love the outdoors.

“We are looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, who are okay working outside, maybe in the rain, it’ll always be safe conditions, but they may be working out in the field and doing some hard physical labor and improving some of the landscape for the community,” said Stockdale.

Teens must be 15 to 18 to apply. The program runs from June 5 to July 28.

Those who participate will get paid a minimum wage of $12 per hour. They’ll be working 40-hour weeks throughout the whole summer.

Stockdale says the job is a great opportunity to open up the potential for other jobs or internships in the future. Along with that, it’s a good chance for teens to build life skills.

“This is a great opportunity to learn how to work with people from different backgrounds, maybe under stressful conditions, and then be able to tell that story in interviews for jobs later,” said Stockdale.

Applications must be received by April 12. You can find the application to work for the Forest Service YCC program here. Applications can be turned in to either the Salem Ranger District or Eleven Point Ranger District.

